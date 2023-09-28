New Greek opposition leader says he will take a break from politics to do his military service

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Just days after being elected the new leader of Greece’s left-wing main opposition party, Stefanos Kasselakis will be taking a brief break from politics — to join the military. The 35-year-old Kasselakis says he plans to present himself “soon” for military service, which is obligatory for all Greek men. He describes it as an honor. The new Syriza party leader, elected Sunday, had been exempt from military service until now because he had lived in the U.S. since age 14. Now back in Greece, he must spend six months in the military, with the option of actually serving for three weeks and buying off the rest of his time.

