Nebraska police standoff ends with arrest and safe hostage release

A hostage situation in Nebraska has ended with the victim’s release and the armed suspect’s arrest. A woman was released from the western Nebraska home Wednesday afternoon after being held hostage for nearly 24 hours. Several hours later, police arrested a 37-year-old man who had crashed into the home’s garage Tuesday and barricaded himself in with the woman and two girls. The children were freed Tuesday. Police say the faceoff began when a deputy tried to pull over the man for a traffic violation and he fled. The man has not yet been charged by the local prosecutor.

