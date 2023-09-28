Miguel Cabrera’s career coming to close with Tigers, leaving lasting legacy in MLB and Venezuela

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s career will end with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday against Cleveland at Comerica Park, where a sold-out crowd will include a few thousands fans paying for standing-room only tickets to cheer for him one more time. The 12-time All-Star leaves the game with quite a legacy. The popular player has also provided a desperately needed jolt of joy in his native Venezuela during a crisis that has pushed millions into poverty and compelled 7.3 million people to migrate. Cabrera has put himself in the conversation with all-time greats at the plate.

