Last samba in Paris: Gabriela Hearst exits Chloé dancing, not crying, with runway swan song

PARIS (AP) — Designer Gabriela Hearst marked her farewell from Chloé with a jubilant dance alongside Rio’s samba school Mangueira, showcasing a collection emphasizing modernity and femininity. Hearst leaves behind a green legacy at Chloé. Under her leadership, Chloé not only underwent a creative transformation but also embarked on a sustainable path, becoming the first European luxury brand to earn a B Corp certification. Hearst’s influence extended beyond aesthetics, emphasizing eco-responsible materials and strategies. Meanwhile, at Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams presented a collection focused on intimacy, with a mix of modern and pastel elements. Cher’s appearance at the Givenchy show stole the spotlight as she recalled her love story with Paris and hinted at a new Christmas album release.

