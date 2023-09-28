Hawaii Army base under lockdown after man with handgun gets into scuffle, flees; no shots fired

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say an Army base in Hawaii has gone into lockdown after a man with a handgun got into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers and then fled. An Army spokesperson says no shots were fired, but authorities were treating it as an “active shooter situation.” People at Schofield Barracks were being told to shelter in place, but the gates were open. Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield was also under lockdown. Schofield Barracks is on Oahu, about 20 miles north of Honolulu. It hosts the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

