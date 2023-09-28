‘Harry Potter’: Over two dozen actors have been lost from the film franchise

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The “Harry Potter” franchise is beloved around the world, and the loss of anyone connected to it has been met with mourning.

More than two dozen actors from the “Potter” films have died in the two decades since the franchise began, most recently Michael Gambon. The actor, who starred as Albus Dumbledore in the films, died of pneumonia this week at age 82.

Below are some of the other memorable cast members who have also passed away.

Alan Rickman

Rickman died at the age of 69 in 2016 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He played Severus Snape.

Vern Troyer

Troyer found fame playing “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers film, but he also portrayed Griphook in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” He died in 2018 at age 49.

Richard Harris

The Irish actor originated the role of Dumbledore in the first two “Potter films. His death in 2002 at the age of 72 came after a battle with Hodgkin’s disease.

Helen McCrory

The woman who portrayed Narcissa Malfoy died “peacefully at home” after battling cancer her husband, “Homeland” actor Damain Lewis announced in 2021. McCrory was 52.

Robbie Coltrane

Coltrane was a fan favorite having played Rubeus Hagrid in all eight of the “Harry Potter” films. The Scottish actor died in 2022 at the age of 72.

Leslie Phillips

Phillips voiced the Sorting Hat in “Harry Potter” and died in his sleep at 98 in 2022.

John Hurt

The two-time Oscar nominee who portrayed shop owner Garrick Ollivander died at the age of 77 in 2017.

Timothy Bateson

Bateson provided the voice for Kreacher the house elf in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” before he died at the age of 83 in 2009.

Eric Sykes

The writer and stage actor played Frank Bryce in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” He died in 2012 at the age of 89.

Robert Hardy

Hardy portrayed Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge. He was 91 when he died in 2017.

Roger Lloyd-Pack

Lloyd-Pack died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 in 2014. He portrayed Bartemius “Barty” Crouch, Sr. in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

Richard Griffiths

Griffiths starred as Harry’s uncle Vernon Dursley. He died at the age of 65 in 2013 following complications after surgery.

Dave Legeno

The actor and mixed martial artist who portrayed werewolf Fenrir Greyback was found dead in California’s Death Valley in November of 2014. Legeno’s death at the age of 50 was determined to be caused by heatstroke.

Hazel Douglas

Douglas bewitched us as Bathilda Bagshot, a witch and author of “A History of Magic” in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.” She died in 2016 at the age of 92.

