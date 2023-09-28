Germany and Israel sign an agreement for Berlin to buy a US-Israeli missile defense system

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Israel have signed an agreement for Berlin to buy the sophisticated Arrow 3 missile defense system, designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles. It’s the latest step in Berlin’s bid to strengthen its air defenses following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany aims to integrate the system into wider NATO air defense efforts. Berlin last year launched the European Sky Shield Initiative, which now includes 19 countries. Israel had secured U.S. approval in August for the $3.5 billion deal, which was needed because the system was jointly developed with the United States. On Thursday, Germany and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding in Berlin.

