Full-scale exercise at Colorado Springs Airport
Colorado Springs, CO (KRDO) - There will be a full-scale emergency exercise at the Colorado Springs airport from 9 to noon on September 28, 2023. The exercise is taking place to comply with regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA requires airports to conduct these types of exercises every three years. During this time, people may notice a lot of emergency vehicles, personnel, and smoke near the airport. The city of Colorado Springs says they'll be displaying signs in the concourse to inform travelers and visitors that there is no need for concern.