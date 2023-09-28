Former lawmaker who led Michigan marijuana board is sent to prison for bribery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man formerly known as a powerful Michigan lawmaker is going to federal prison for nearly five years. Rick Johnson admits he took at least $110,000 in bribes as head of a state marijuana licensing board. Johnson told a judge: “I am a corrupt politician.” Years ago, Johnson was a Republican lawmaker who served as House speaker. Two lobbyists have also pleaded guilty to bribery-related charges. A Detroit-area businessman who paid bribes to Johnson was recently sentenced to more than two years in prison.

