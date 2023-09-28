Former Colorado fugitive sentenced to prison for spectacular Caesars Palace standoff in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former fugitive from Colorado who pleaded guilty to causing a spectacular Las Vegas Strip hotel standoff that included furniture flying from a Caesars Palace window has been sentenced to pay nearly $55,300 in restitution and to serve up to four years of prison time. Matthew Mannix apologized Thursday for his actions, saying he had a mental health crisis after severely abusing drugs and alcohol. His attorney said Mannix is now being treated with drugs for bipolar disorders and schizophrenia and has already paid Caesars Palace. Mannix was arrested July 11 after a five-hour standoff involving a heavy Las Vegas police SWAT response at the heart of the Las Vegas Boulevard resort corridor. No serious injuries were reported.

