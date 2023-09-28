Florida auto shop owner and angry customer shot each other to death, police say

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say an auto shop owner and an angry customer have fatally shot each other. The shooting Wednesday was triggered by the customer’s dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago. The Largo Police Department said Thursday that 78-year-old Eugene Frank Becker fired first. The owner of Stout’s Automotive, 52-year-old Jodie Stout, shot back. Both men later died at a hospital. Police said evidence and witnesses indicate Becker felt he was overcharged in 2021. Becker’s family told police he’d recently been in a car crash that left him depressed.

