Driver on the run after hitting parole officer in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

CSPD said the incident happened at the intersection of N Spruce St. and W Bijou St., just west of I-25.

According to CSPD, the pedestrian who was hit was a state parole officer. Another parole officer at the scene was also hit. Both were transported to a local hospital. One of the officers has serious bodily injuries.

The vehicle that fled the scene has been identified as a dark-colored, possibly black Lexus RX 330 with the Colorado license plate CDA 346. Please call 911 if you see the vehicle. Do not approach it.