Doyle drives in 4 runs and Montero finishes a triple shy of cycle as Rockies beat Dodgers 14-5

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle drove in four runs, Elehuris Montero finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-5 in a matchup of the first- and last-place teams in the NL West. Colorado, which was 2-10 against the Dodgers this season entering the game, had lost nine of its last 10 games and had scored just 16 runs in its last eight games. The nine-run setback was tied for the third-most lopsided loss of the season for Los Angeles. The Rockies pounded out a season-best 18 hits and their 14 runs tied a season high. Every Colorado starter had a hit and seven had at least two hits.

