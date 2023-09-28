By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

September 28, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Groundbreaking Verdict Unleashed! In a courtroom drama that has left Manhattan buzzing, New York’s Judge Arthur Engoron has delivered a seismic verdict, declaring former President Donald Trump and his adult sons liable for a decade of fraudulent financial maneuvering! This electrifying revelation comes as the curtain-raiser to a high-profile civil case spearheaded by the New York attorney general’s office, exposing the intricate tapestry of deception that underpinned the meteoric rise of the Trump real estate juggernaut. Decoding a Decade of Deception! With the strike of the gavel, the façade crumbles! Judge Engoron’s relent- less pursuit of truth has laid bare a calculated strategy by the Trumps to beguile banks, insurers, and stakeholders by inflating assets and embellishing net worth. This bombshell discovery unravels the machinations that catapulted Trump from real estate magnate to the corridors of political power. Delve deeper into the twists and turns of this revelation with The Guardian. Business Licenses on the Line & Vigilant Oversight! In a move set to reverberate through the business echelons of New York, Judge Engoron has mandated the rescindment of multiple Trump business licenses, casting a pall over their empire’s future endeavors in the Empire State. The watchful gaze of an independent monitor remains steadfast, ensuring the Trump Organization treads the path of transparency and accountability. Explore the potential. aftershocks on the Trump business empire with Financial Times. Art of the Steal: Unraveling the Symphony of Duplicity! Christened “the art of the steal” by Attorney General Letitia James, this saga unveils a pattern of asset inflation, from iconic skyscrapers to the lavish Mar-a-La- go estate. The allegations paint a world of astronomical valuations, challenging the realms of financial reality. Unearth the in- tricate details of these allegations and their far-reaching implications with BBC News. Trump’s Unwavering Denials & The Escalating Legal Showdown! Amidst the legal tempest, Trump stands unwavering in his denials, chal- lenging the foundation of the lawsuit and asserting the legality of his actions. The courtroom is set for further drama, with a non-jury trial looming and Attorney General James eyeing a staggering $250 million in penalties. The unfolding legal battle promises more revelations and po- tential ramifications for Trump’s business ventures in New York. Stay abreast of live updates and expert insights on CNN. Keywords: Donald Trump, Fraud Lia- bility, New York Judge, Arthur Engoron, Attorney General Letitia James, Business Licenses, Trump Organization, Mar-a-La- go, Financial Deception, Civil Lawsuit, Penalties, Legal Showdown. …Stay Tuned Here for More Riveting Developments in this Unfolding Legal Drama!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611