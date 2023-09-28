Denver Zoo starts Fall Celebrations

Colorado Springs, CO (KRDO) -- The Denver Zoo is transforming its campus into pure “Falloween” fun as it celebrates all of its wildlife, starting September 28, 2023. Guests at the zoo will discover: roaming costumed characters, creature-themed, professional pumpkin carvings, and special animal demonstrations. All wild fall activities are free with daytime admission and will take place during regular zoo hours starting at 8:30 A.M. for members and 10 A.M. for the general public. On select evenings wild fall will get even sweeter with special events like a trick-or-treat trail and a monster masquerade. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting DenverZoo.org/visit

