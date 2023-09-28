Democratic rising stars rally around Biden’s reelection. They’re also eyeing 2028 bids of their own

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new generation of Democratic presidential prospects is taking steps to strengthen their national profiles as they fan out across the country to help President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. That’s just as the 80-year-old president faces questions about his political strength and his age. Privately, those close to the ambitious Democrats indicate that their jockeying is much more about positioning themselves for the 2028 presidential contest than making a play for 2024. The new crop of rising stars have all endorsed Biden. But in building their national profiles, they are not only getting into position for future presidential runs but also giving the party something of an insurance policy in case they are suddenly needed, due to unforeseen circumstances, next year.

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

