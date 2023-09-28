Deer crashes into windshield of moving car after falling from overpass

By WABC News Staff

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) — A driver suffered minor injuries when a deer fell from an overpass above and crashed through his windshield in New Jersey.

It happened Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Route 21 just before 8 a.m.

Police said the deer jumped or fell off of the Route 3 overpass before landing in the driver’s lap.

The impact caused the driver to strike a concrete barrier and crash into another vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deer did not survive.

