Court hearing set for Nov. 14 as Oregon State, Washington State fight for control of Pac-12

A hearing has been set for Nov. 14 in Oregon State and Washington State’s legal fight with the Pac-12 and its departing members to govern the conference and control its assets. The preliminary injunction hearing will be held in Washington Superior Court in Whitman County. A judge in that same court granted a temporary restraining order to the two schools earlier this month that blocked a board of directors meeting with Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from schools that have announced plans to leave the league.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.