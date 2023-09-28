Court hearing set for Nov. 14 as Oregon State, Washington State fight for control of Pac-12
The Associated Press
A hearing has been set for Nov. 14 in Oregon State and Washington State’s legal fight with the Pac-12 and its departing members to govern the conference and control its assets. The preliminary injunction hearing will be held in Washington Superior Court in Whitman County. A judge in that same court granted a temporary restraining order to the two schools earlier this month that blocked a board of directors meeting with Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from schools that have announced plans to leave the league.