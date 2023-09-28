CO State Forest Service says more than 1 million Coloradans live under threat of wildfire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) has released a new analysis that shows more than one million Coloradans live in areas with moderate to very high risk of wildfire.

“This new analysis demonstrates that wildfire continues to pose a serious risk to large numbers of Coloradans who live or own businesses in the wildland-urban interface. Empowering these residents to reduce this risk is crucial with a warming climate and periods of drought raising the potential for a large, destructive wildfire at any time,” said Matt McCombs, CSFS director and state forester.

Using data collected at the end of 2022, the CSFS updated the Colorado Wildfire Risk Assessment (CO-WRA). The agency says the CO-WRA helps community leaders, planners, and interested residents understand the risk of wildfire.

You can learn more about the Colorado Wildfire Risk Assessment and explore the latest data with easy-to-use, interactive maps at coloradforestatlas.org.