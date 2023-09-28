Cherokee Co. man shares secret to turning 102

By Amanda Rose

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It’s a miraculous milestone.

Roger Antonucci is 102-years-old.

“Disbelief. Disbelief that he’s still well and still here,” said Lisa Messina, Antonucci’s daughter.

Antonucci’s two daughters, Lisa and Melanie Thompson, organized their dad’s 102nd birthday celebration on Wednesday at The Oaks at Towne Lake, a Cherokee County assisted living facility.

They said their proud Italian father was born and raised in Philadelphia, moving to Georgia about 20 years ago. He lived a modest life as a tailor and was married for 65 years to his sweetheart, Anne.

Today, Roger is the last of his generation.

“His mom lived to 101, so he’s outlived everybody in his family,” said Thompson.

Age is just a number for Antonucci.

“I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci’s advice for staying young, like his sense of humor, keeps his loved ones smiling.

“I like women. I like women,” he said.

“Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order,” said Thompson.

And he’s ready to keep the birthday celebrations coming.

“I feel like I could go for another two, three more years,” said Antonucci.

“I don’t know how we’re going to top 103 after today. Or a 110,” said Messina.

