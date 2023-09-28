Skip to Content
News

CBI: Driver involved in hit-and-run with pedestrian parole officers in COS now in custody

Justin Kula and the vehicle he was driving
CSPD
Justin Kula and the vehicle he was driving
By
Updated
today at 7:45 PM
Published 6:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported just before 7:45 Thursday night that Justin Kula was in custody.

The Colorado Springs Police Department had asked the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with two pedestrians Thursday afternoon.

CSPD said the incident happened at the intersection of N Spruce St. and W Bijou St., just west of I-25.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Justin Andrew Kula. He is described as a white male standing 5'10", weighing 245 pounds, with brown eyes and balding hair.

According to CSPD, one pedestrian who was hit was a state parole officer. Another parole officer at the scene was also hit. Both were transported to a local hospital. One of the officers sustained serious bodily injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The vehicle that fled the scene wasidentified as a dark-colored, possibly black Lexus RX 330 with the Colorado license plate CDA 346.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content