An explosion following a lightning strike in the Uzbek capital kills 1 person and injures 162

An explosion in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, has killed a teenage boy and injured at least 162 people. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said a fire broke out after a lightning strike. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the explosion happened early on Thursday morning at a warehouse in southern Tashkent but didn’t say what was inside it to cause such a powerful blast. Russian state media Tass later reported that the warehouse contained several dozen electric vehicles and batteries. It said that the explosion also caused minor damage to a nearby subway station.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.