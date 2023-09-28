A man in military clothing has shot and wounded a person at a Dutch teaching hospital, police say

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands say a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun has shot and wounded a person in a classroom at a university hospital in the port city of Rotterdam. A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested on the hospital’s helipad. Police tweeted that another person was injured in another shooting Thursday in a home near the hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were linked. Local media said that a large number of police including specialized arrest teams were dispatched to the Erasmus Medical Center teaching hospital. Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armor entering the hospital.

