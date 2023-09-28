6 women are rescued from a refrigerated truck in France after making distress call to a BBC reporter

LONDON (AP) — The BBC reports that six female migrants trapped inside a refrigerated food truck were rescued by French police after one of the women made a distress call to a journalist. The women — four Vietnamese and two Iraqis — hid for hours in a truck loaded with boxes of bananas in northern France, believing the vehicle was on its way to the U.K. or Ireland. The women struggled to breathe and panicked when they realized the truck was going the opposite way. One of them managed to reach a BBC reporter in London, who then helped the women alert French police. Thousands of migrants attempt to cross from northern France to Britain every year.

