The woman who torched Wyoming’s lone, full-service abortion clinic is about to be sentenced
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman who says anxiety and nightmares led her to set fire to Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Lorna Roxanne Green could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for burning the Wellspring Health Access facility in Casper. The fire happened weeks before it was set to open in 2022. Green said she regretted what she did and took full responsibility when she pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge in July. The fire prevented the clinic from opening for almost a year. The clinic provides surgical and pill abortions. It is the first of its kind in the state in at least a decade.