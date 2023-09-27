Rex Heuermann, accused of killing 3 of the Gilgo Four, says he’s reviewing evidence in his cell

By Mark Morales, Eric Levenson and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Gilgo Beach killings suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in a New York court on Wednesday for a short status hearing on his upcoming trial for the murders of three women whose bodies were found more than a decade ago.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architectural consultant from Massapequa Park, wore a suit jacket and khaki cargo pants and was handcuffed behind his back.

Asked by the judge if he’d been able to review case evidence in his cell, Heuermann said yes, and that he’d been averaging “two to three” hours of reviewing. That was the only time he spoke. He stood throughout the hearing.

When Heuermann left the courtroom, he turned and looked at the gallery, and appeared to have a small smile on his face before he walked out.

In court, prosecutors said they gave Heuermann’s legal team over 10 terabytes of information to review in August, including subpoenas and court records totaling roughly 8,000 pages. Prosecutors gave additional evidence Wednesday, including about 5,000 pages of evidence related to two victims, the grand jury testimony, police memo books from the search of his home and video surveillance.

The next court date in the case was set for November 15. Prosecutors will give more discovery to Heuermann’s team that will include 10,000 pictures.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009 and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010, according to Suffolk County prosecutors.

Arrest came over a decade after ‘Gilgo Four’ were found

His arrest in July stemmed from the discovery of nearly a dozen sets of human remains along Long Island’s South Shore between 2010 and 2011. Several of the women were identified as local sex workers, and the long unsolved case raised questions as to how seriously law enforcement treated their disappearances.

Four of the victims were found buried near each other off Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach, and they were dubbed the “Gilgo Four.”

In early 2022, a multiagency task force was formed to re-investigate the cold case, and Heuermann was soon identified as a potential suspect.

According to a bail application, investigators used cell tower records from thousands of possible individuals down to hundreds and then to a handful of people. Next, authorities focused on residents who also matched a physical description provided by a witness who had seen the suspected killer.

Authorities zeroed in on anyone with a connection to a green pickup truck a witness had seen the suspect driving, according to two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case. Later, authorities learned Heuermann drove a green pickup truck registered to his brother.

A major break in the investigation came in January, when investigators recovered Heuermann’s DNA from pizza crust that was thrown away in a Manhattan trash can, authorities said. That DNA matched DNA from a male hair from the bottom of a burlap sack that the killer used to wrap one of the victim’s bodies, according to prosecutors.

While Heuermann is charged only with three of those killings, he is the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of the fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, authorities have said.

Last month, a Suffolk County judge sided with prosecutors and ruled Heuermann must provide a sample of DNA taken from his inner cheek.

The judge wrote “the court finds that a comparison of the defendant’s sample with the evidence obtained,” including a hair found on a victim he is accused of killing and “the DNA found on the pizza crust and napkin, will yield probative material evidence, whether it is inculpatory or not.”

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said the DNA they took from the pizza box matched up with Heuermann’s DNA swab.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Mark Morales and Jean Casarez contributed to this report.