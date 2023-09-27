Novak Djokovic takes his tennis racket onto the 1st tee of golf’s Ryder Cup All-Star match

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic walked out onto the first tee for the Ryder Cup All-Star match with a tennis racket in his hand and pretended to take a swing at his golf ball. Then the 24-time Grand Slam champion went back to his bag and pulled out his driver and drove his tee shot down the right side of the fairway. His highlight came on the reachable par-4 16th when he drove the green. He says “obviously I am much more comfortable hitting a tennis ball with my racket but I don’t think I did too bad today.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.