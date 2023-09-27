Lebanese military court sentences an Islamic State group official to 160 years in prison

BEIRUT (AP) — Judicial officials in Lebanon say a military court has sentenced an official with the extremist Islamic State group to 160 years in prison for carrying out deadly attacks against security forces and planning others targeting government buildings and crowded civilian areas. The officials said Wednesday that the Palestinian man confessed to all 11 charges against him including joining a “terrorist organization,” committing crimes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, shooting at Lebanese soldiers and transporting weapons and munitions for militant groups. IS claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in different parts of Lebanon that left scores of people dead.

