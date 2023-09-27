Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend celebration returns to Manitou Springs for third year

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced Wednesday that "following the resounding success of last year's event and the overwhelming support of the local community," Indigenous Peoples' Weekend is returning for the third year in a row.

According to the city, the celebration will feature and diverse lineup of events and will take place at various locations throughout Manitou from Oct. 6 - 8. The event is sponsored by the Manitou Springs Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee and functions thanks to a grant from the Manitou Springs Art, Culture, & Heritage Board and support from SunWater Spa, Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts, and the Pikes Peak Bulletin, the city said.

For a detailed schedule and list of events, visit Manitou Springs Indigenous Peoples' Weekend 2023.