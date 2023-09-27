Houston approves $5M to relocate residents living near polluted Union Pacific rail yard

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have approved $5 million for a fund to help relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases. Residents and local leaders have long blamed the high number of cancer cases on contamination from a Union Pacific rail yard near two historically Black neighborhoods. The funding was approved during a Houston City Council meeting on Wednesday. Union Pacific says more testing is still needed to make “informed decisions” about further action. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston “has a moral obligation” to help relocate residents.

