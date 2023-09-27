‘He was definitely shocked’: Semi-truck driver escapes flames

By Tony Galli

VERONA, Wisconsin (WKOW) — A semi-truck driver whose cab burst into flames at a Verona gas station was able to escape the fire even though his driver-side door would not open.

Verona Fire Chief Dan Machotka said the Iowa resident’s semi-truck had an apparent mechanical issue Friday, so the man drove the truck into a Kwik Trip’s lot at 2145 County Road PB.

Machotka said the truck stalled and moments later the driver sensed there was a fire.

“Tried to get out,” Machotka said of the driver. “Unfortunately, his door wouldn’t work.”

Machotka said the driver was able to jump out the passenger window, slightly injuring himself in the process.

“He was definitely shocked,” Machotka said. “We had an ambulance [crew] take a look at him just to make sure he was all right.”

Kwik Trip employee Paul Tourdot said the driver was able to come into the convenience store on his own but was still reeling.

“[He was] shaken, as anybody would be,” Tourdot said.

Machotka said his fire crew responded to the fire within five minutes, which was critical to ensuring the fire didn’t spread beyond the truck’s cab to its cargo: cardboard. Plus, though the semi was on the property’s driveway, it was still also near fuel-bays storing compressed natural gas as well as other vehicles.

The smoke plume from the truck was visible for miles.

Firefighter Lance Varney said he was staffing the “nozzle” position with the responding crew and quickly recognized the need for immediate, effective fire suppression.

“I saw that the semi was on fire,” Varney said. “The trailer hadn’t been on fire yet. So I’ve got to protect the trailer and the semi.”

He said he used “pretty much everything” he’s learned to keep the scene under control.

Authorities said the fire didn’t breach a fiberglass barrier wall between the truck’s cab and its cargo. However, the cab was gutted and some of the driver’s possessions were destroyed.

Machotka said they don’t know what caused the fire yet.

