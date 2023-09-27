Francona’s beloved scooter stolen, stripped as Cleveland’s manager gets ready to say goodbye to game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona won’t be riding off on his beloved scooter after all. Just hours before his final game as Cleveland’s manager, Francona revealed that the motorized scooter he has ridden to and from Progressive Field for the past several seasons was stolen for the second time. Francona said the two-wheeled vehicle was stripped and defaced. Francona spent 11 seasons with Cleveland and is the winningest manager in club history. He didn’t want any ceremony for his final home game, but relented to the team handing out 20,000 “Thank You Tito” T-shirts. Francona won two World Series titles in Boston before coming to Cleveland.

