Former Tennessee lawmaker Brian Kelsey can stay out of prison while challenging sentencing
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a former Tennessee state senator can stay out of prison as he challenges his 21-month sentence for violating federal campaign finance laws. Brian Kelsey was supposed to report to federal prison in October. But a U.S. district judge agreed Tuesday to let the Republican remain free while his legal team appeals the prison term to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Kelsey received his sentence last month in a case centering on his attempts to funnel campaign money from his legislative seat toward his failed 2016 congressional bid