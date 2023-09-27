Fiancée remembers slain California deputy’s goodbye kiss days after they got engaged
By The Associated Press
Just days after getting engaged, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer said goodbye to his fiancée for the last time. Brittany Lindsey said in a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Wednesday that she remembers him telling her he loved her and replying that she would see him later, but he “never came home.” Officials say Kevin Cataneo Salazar fatally shot Clinkunbroomer as he sat in a patrol car on Sept. 16. Cataneo Salazar was charged with murder and other offenses and his attorney entered a plea of not guilty and a dual plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.