Skip to Content
AP Colorado

Dolphins set numerous records in their blowout win over Broncos but miss out on a few more

By
Published 8:50 AM

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

The records kept getting set almost as fast as the Miami Dolphins scored last week against the Denver Broncos. The first team ever with 10 touchdowns from scrimmage, the first to gain at least 350 yards through the air and on the ground, a record-tying two players with four touchdowns. The Dolphins fell short of a few other notable marks in the 70-20 victory thanks in part to mercy by the coaching staff and a statistical quirk.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content