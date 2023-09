In a story published September 25, 2023, about ancient human DNA, The Associated Press erroneously reported the estimated number of Neanderthals that ever lived. Most scientists believe it was far more than 100,000, not 100,000.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.