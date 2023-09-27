Skip to Content
CBI captures Colorado’s most wanted sex offender fugitive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced it has captured David Mack, the most wanted fugitive on the agency's Top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offender Fugitive list.

The CBI said Mack was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 25 in Jefferson County, with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

According to the CBI, Mack has previously been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child and was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

To see the Top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in its entirety, visit: https://cbi.colorado.gov/sections/investigations/sex-offender-fugitives

