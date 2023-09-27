Brian White scores his 13th goal of the season to help Whitecaps tie the Rapids 2-2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Brian White scored his 13th goal of the season in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the Colorado Rapids 2-2 on Wednesday night. Vancouver (11-10-9) played its seventh straight away match, going 3-2-2. The Whitecaps, who haven’t played a home match since Aug. 20, host D.C. United on Saturday. White headed in Sebastian Berhalter’s corner kick to cap the scoring and set a career-high in goals. He is just the second player in Whitecaps MLS history to record multiple 12-goal seasons, joining Camilo Sanvezzo. Vancouver defender Mathías Laborda opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his first MLS goal. Colorado forward Diego Rubio tied it at 1-all in the 47th. Cole Bassett headed in Connor Ronan’s corner kick in the 67th to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

