2 Central American migrants found dead in Mexico after trying to board a moving train

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two migrants from Honduras and El Salvador have died after trying to board a moving train in Mexico near the Texas border. Authorities found their bodies near the town of Escobedo, in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, on Wednesday morning. They are among a growing number of migrants traveling through Mexico on freight trains trying to reach the U.S. border. Mexico’s largest railway operator has suspended some train services in the north of the country because of concerns that migrants were getting killed or injured hopping trains. On the same morning the bodies were discovered, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a meeting of foreign ministers from the region to discuss the migration upsurge.

