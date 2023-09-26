The 2nd GOP debate field will be a little bit smaller — and still missing Trump. Follow live updates

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn’t qualify for the second Republican presidential debate, but he says he’s not leaving the race. Hutchinson says he measures his success by the response he gets in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. He says his goal is to boost his polling numbers to 4% in one of those states before Thanksgiving. In lieu of the second debate, he is going to be in Detroit, the same city Trump is traveling to. He plans to hold a press conference to highlight what he says are the former president’s “false promises to blue collar and union workers in Michigan and across America.”

By The Associated Press

