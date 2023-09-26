Tech CEO Pava LaPere found dead in Baltimore apartment with blunt force trauma

BALTIMORE (AP) — A young woman who recently founded a successful Baltimore tech startup was found dead in an apartment late Monday morning. Baltimore police said 26-year-old Pava LaPere had suffered from blunt force trauma. They haven’t released any information about a potential suspect or motive. Public records suggest LaPere was living at the apartment complex where her body was found. LaPere graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2019 and founded the startup data curation company EcoMap Technologies. She was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for social impact earlier this year. LaPere also founded a nonprofit that helped support student entrepreneurs across Maryland.

