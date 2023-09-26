Tackling remains touchy issue for No. 8 USC after struggling in road opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The eighth-ranked Southern California Trojans defended their tackling after struggling at times on defense in a 42-28 win at Arizona State in their first road game of the season Saturday. Headed into a highly-anticipated game against Deion Sanders and the upstart Colorado Buffaloes, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch insisted his unit had made significant improvement in tackling but had to be better in critical moments. Linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Max Williams each missed tackles on a 52-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that allowed the Sun Devils to pull within 35-28.

