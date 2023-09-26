Pueblo Co Sheriff’s Office attempting to I.D. robbery suspects in Colorado City

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the public to help identify two men suspected of theft in Colorado City.

The PCSO said the men pictured above are suspects in a theft from a store in Colorado City on Monday, 9/25. They left the store in a tan Pontiac Sunfire with a cracked windshield and temporary plates.

If you recognize these people, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719)583-6250.