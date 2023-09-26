Prosecutor says theory that 2 slain Indiana teens died in ritual sacrifice is made for social media

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the case against a northern Indiana man charged in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls has dismissed as “fanciful” a recent court filing by the man’s attorneys contending the girls actually died as part of a ritual sacrifice. The Carroll County prosecutor commented in a document filed Monday that the theory is a “fanciful defense for social media to devour.” It comes a week after Richard Allen’s attorneys argued that 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were not killed by him, but by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group. Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the Delphi teens’ killings. He has pleaded not guilty.

