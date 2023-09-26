Police: Man ran over neighbor following argument

By Tom Garris and Nick Matoney

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A Pittsburgh man is accused of running over his neighbor following an argument.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the 4300 block of Bristol Street in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood a little after 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Police said a man had suffered lacerations after being hit by a car.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Kevin Garth, 53, ran him over following an argument over accusations that the victim was interfering with Garth’s relationship with a woman.

“I think the scariest thing, though, was there were a lot of kids around,” said Hannah Frye, who lives nearby. “I was really worried about the guy who was on the ground.”

Garth is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and other offenses. He allegedly told police the other man was damaging his car.

He faces a preliminary hearing early next month.

