Multiple city agencies will hold full-scale emergency exercise at COS Airport this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Airport, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Pikes Peak Regional of Office of Emergency Management plan to conduct a full-scale exercise at the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

According to the city, travelers and nearby residents may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles and personnel during the exercise. Smoke and/or flames may be visible in the airport's vicinity as well.

The FAA mandates that airports conduct these types of full-scale exercises every three years.

The city said the airport plans to inform passengers and visitors about the exercise during its duration. It will display signage in the concourse clearly indicating that an exercise is in progress and there is no need for concern.