Missouri’s GOP attorney general sues school for closed-door debate on transgender bathroom use

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican attorney general is suing a school district for secretly discussing transgender student bathroom access. The Tuesday lawsuit claims a suburban St. Louis school board violated open-meeting laws. Two Wentzville school board members say the board unlawfully discussed public policy during a closed meeting. The members in an affidavit say the board talked about whether there should be exceptions to notifying parents when students request bathroom accommodations. The district says the school board has policies to comply with Missouri’s Sunshine Law and strives to follow them. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey says parents should be informed about transgender students’ restroom use.

