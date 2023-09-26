Israel strikes militant sites in Gaza as unrest continues, no casualties
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli army says its airstrikes have hit several targets in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian protesters flocked for the 12th straight day to the enclave’s frontier with Israel — demonstrations that have devolved into violent clashes with Israeli security forces. The Israeli army said that it struck multiple posts in northern and central Gaza belonging to the strip’s militant Hamas rulers on Tuesday in response to what it described as “violent riots” at the separation fence between Gaza and Israel. The protests have involved Palestinians throwing explosive devices and shooting at Israeli soldiers. Palestinian health officials reported that Israeli forces shot and wounded 11 protesters during Tuesday’s rally.