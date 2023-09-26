‘Freedom to read’: Public Library holds banned books read-in

By KCCI Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines Public School students had the day off Monday for the holiday, so the Des Moines Public Library thought Monday was the perfect time to launch a new program.

The library held a banned books read-in at the Central and Franklin Avenue locations ahead of Banned Books Week.

The American Library Association keeps track of where a book is banned or challenged anywhere across the United States. The Des Moines Public Library hopes that highlighting some of those encourages more kids to read.

The library will recognize Banned Books Week starting Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.