Expert ruling that Colorado supermarket shooting suspect is competent for trial set to be debated

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Attorneys will begin arguments Wednesday over whether the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is mentally competent to stand trial. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was found mentally competent by experts in late August. But his defense attorney asked for the determination to be debated in court. Alissa’s defense attorney says Alissa has schizophrenia, and cited the psychiatric evaluations describing him as “profoundly mentally ill.” The hearing will run Wednesday and Thursday, then the judge will make a decision.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

